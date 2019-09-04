Se acaba de publicar en Estados Unidos un extenso libro, “Conception an icon of the beginning”, de más de 600 páginas, en el que se aborda amplia y profundamente todo lo relativo al inicio de la vida humana, tanto desde el punto de vista biológico, como antropológico, social, teológico e incluso literario.

En él, el capítulo correspondiente a la fundamentación biológica de la fecundación humana y al desarrollo del embrión temprano, ha sido redactado por los doctores Justo Aznar y Julio Tudela, investigadores del Instituto Ciencias de la Vida de la Universidad Católica de Valencia, al que pertenece el Observatorio de Bioética.

Sin duda, nos parece de interés subrayar que en esta magna obra, la parte científica haya sido encomendada a dos autores de nuestra Universidad; los dos únicos no estadounidenses que participan en ella.

Para valorar la actualidad del capítulo escrito por los doctores Aznar y Tudela, transcribimos textualmente la opinión del coordinador del libro sobre su texto:

In general I have written the chapters of this book and others have wonderfully enriched it; however, there is one exception to the structure of this book. Following this General Introduction is a paper by Justo Aznar and Julio Tudela; it is a foundational text in its own right. They have written a compelling review of the collective scientific wisdom concerning the beginning of human life.

In his paper Justo Aznar and Julio Tudela show in majestic detail that our humanity is in the very “grain” of what comes together at conception. In general, then, while there is a basic human genome, or “genomic” human identity, there are also the environmental influences that naturally vary it and constitute a “phenotypic” variety. Between, as it were, the relationship between the “genome”.

Although, at times, then, this is a very technical paper, yet it is abundantly clear that where a human bodily being exists, there exists a human person.