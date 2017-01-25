A topic that has major ethical connotations is tissues and organs production using the innovative 3D printing technique. A recent article in The Lancet discusses some of its possibilities, such as in maxillo-facial surgery, production of vascularised tissues, especially tubal structures, and even in creating alternative dialysis systems. For these reasons, the aforementioned article states that the diversity of different applications of organs produced using 3D techniques in medicine and other fields is exciting (see video HERE). However, an expert in these technologies, Jennifer Lewis of the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (see HERE), says in the same article that she does not think that an organ can be produced for transplant by 3D in her lifetime. Clinical use of these organs is without doubt a hope, albeit still distant.

Photo: Pinshape