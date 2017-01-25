Observatorio de Bioética, UCV

Tissues and organs production using 3D printing: a hopeful but distant possibility

Volver al inicio Suscribirse al RSS

Bioethics / BIOETHICS NEWS

Tissues and organs production using 3D printing: a hopeful but distant possibility
25 enero
13:37 2017
Imprimir este artículo Compártelo con tus amigos

A topic that has major ethical connotations is  tissues and organs production using the innovative 3D printing technique. A recent article in The Lancet discusses some of its possibilities, such as in maxillo-facial surgery, production of vascularised tissues, especially tubal structures, and even in creating alternative dialysis systems. For these reasons, the aforementioned article states that the diversity of different applications of organs produced using 3D techniques in medicine and other fields is exciting (see video HERE). However, an expert in these technologies, Jennifer Lewis of the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (see HERE), says in the same article that she does not think that an organ can be produced for transplant by 3D in her lifetime. Clinical use of these organs is without doubt a hope, albeit still distant.

See HERE for articles related with this topic.

Photo: Pinshape

 

Tissues and organs production using 3D printing: a hopeful but distant possibility
Referencia
Compartir

Acerca del autor

Ir arriba 📄Más artículos del autor

BIOETHICS OBSERVATORY - INTITUTE OF LIFE SCIENCE - UCV

Artículos relacionados

Ir arriba

0 comentarios

Ir arriba Escribir un comentario
Escribe un comentario

Escribe un comentario

Ir arriba

Su email no será publicado.
Los campos requeridos están marcados *

Ideología de Género

   

  1. Fundamentación

  2. Aspectos Biomédicos

  3. Aspectos Legales

  4. Repercusión Educativa

  5. Aspectos Sociológicos

  6. Aspectos éticos y morales

  7. Casos y Testimonios

  8. Para más información ver aquí

Transexualidad

   

  1. Fundamentación

  2. Aspectos Biomédicos

  3. Aspectos Legales

  4. Repercusión Educativa

  5. Aspectos Sociológicos

  6. Aspectos éticos y morales

  7. Casos y Testimonios

  8. Ley de Transexualidad de la Comunidad Valenciana

  9. Para más información ver aquí

Temáticas

Aborto Aborto: Situación en Distintos Paises Bioética: Aspectos Legales Células Madre Células Madre Embrionarias: Reprogramación Celular Eutanasia Genética y Genómica Ideología de Género Reproducción Asistida Sida. VIH. Infección por otros virus

Ver más

Suscríbete a Nuestros Newsletters

Selecciona los Newsletters:

Donaciones

Donaciones

Nosotros

Producción

Destacados

Webs Amigas

Estamos en

Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Rss

Copyright © 2013, Observatorio Bioética. Todos los derechos reservados.

Fundación Ciencia, Cultura y Vida Humana Hermandad del Santo Celo Universidad Católica de Valencia
Copyright © 2013, Observatorio Bioética.
Diseñado y creado por Logo de 130 caracteres www.130caracteres.com

Cargando...

Cerrar ventana

Cargando, espere por favor

Esto puede tardar un par de segundos.
Suscribete a nuestros Newsletters

Selecciona lista(s):