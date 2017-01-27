Thalassaemia is estimated to be the most common hereditary disease at global level

Every year, around 300,000 children are born worldwide with thalassaemia, a type of hereditary anaemia that, while it presents symptomatically in most cases, can become fatal. With around 250 million people affected, thalassaemia is estimated to be the most common hereditary disease at global level. This thalassaemia, moreover, is also known as “Medi terranean anaemia”, since it is most common in the Mediterranean basin. Thalassaemia treatment. Now, researchers from Yale University in New Haven (United States) have discovered a new thalassaemia treatment using genetic engineering technique to cure it; the method uses “pieces” of synthetic DNA that are then administered intravenously, and can correct the mutations that cause beta thalassaemia.(See HERE).