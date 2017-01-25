The national prevention plan has proven to be ineffective

The incidence of suicidal behaviour has risen in Spain from barely 6 cases per 100,000 population at the end of the last century, to over 11 per 100,000 at present, while other regions, such as the Nordic countries, have managed to reduce self-destructive behaviours. The national prevention plan has proven to be ineffective. Countries have managed to reduce the rate of self-destructive behaviours, and have placed the prevention and management of suicidal behaviour as a priority. Suicide has displaced road accidents as the leading cause of unnatural death in the population aged under 35 years (Covadonga Diez, Diario Médico, 12-18 September 2016).