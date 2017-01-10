Ectopic pregnancies are a serious obstetric complication, also occurring after assisted reproduction. Several articles report that the incidence of ectopic pregnancies (ectopic embryos) after using assisted reproduction techniques is higher (double) than that of natural pregnancies (4.5% versus 2.2%). Several of these have described the possible causes of ectopic pregnancies in assisted reproduction. Now, an article has been published in Fertility and Sterility (see HERE) in which some of these causes are analysed, after assessing 18,432 pregnancies resulting from assisted procreation techniques. It seems that one of the causes is ovarian stimulation and also the type of sperm used in the case of artificial insemination.

