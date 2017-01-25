Observatorio de Bioética, UCV

Euthanasia applied to a minor in Belgium for the first time

Euthanasia applied to a minor in Belgium for the first time
25 enero
09:47 2017
Last September, news spread that euthanasia had been applied to a minor in Belgium for the first time.  In 2014, Belgium became the second country — after the Netherlands — to decriminalise this practice for minors (pediatric euthanasia), and the first to do so with no age limit (see HERE).   Belgian regulations provide that children and adolescents can opt for euthanasia in very restricted circumstances, when they suffer “unbearable physical suffering and their death is inevitable in the short term” (CNN, 17-IX-2016). Wim Distelmans, president of the “euthanasia commission”, told newspaper Le Soir (Belgium) that “We cannot refuse a dignified death to a desperate child” and announced that a more detailed report will shortly be made public, as provided by law.

Photo by Daily Mail

Manuel Zunin

Miembro del Observatorio de Bioética SEO Manager web

