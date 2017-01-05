Organoids. Mini-kidneys produced with iPS cells

BIOETHICS OBSERVATORY - INTITUTE OF LIFE SCIENCE - UCV

This website is published and updated by the Bioethics Observatory of the Institute of Life Sciences at the Catholic University of Valencia - Spain. Much of its content is created by our editorial team, after consulting the leading journals in biomedicine, bioethics and other related areas of thought, as well as the national and international press. Literature references are included for those who wish to consult them. The articles include news related with human life, new biotechnological aspects that may affect it, topics on biomedicine in general and research that could have ethical implications. We defend the dignity of human life from conception to natural death, with the fundamental aim of spreading the culture of life