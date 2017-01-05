Observatorio de Bioética, UCV

Organoids. Mini-kidneys produced with iPS cells

Bioethics / BIOETHICS NEWS

05 enero
13:34 2017
Regenerating or producing a kidney is very complex — if not impossible right now — since more than 20 different types of cells need to be produced. However, the production of organoids mini kidneys (mini-organs) could be a preliminary step towards generating functioning kidneys. The authors of an article published in Nature (see HERE) have now claimed that they have been able to produce renal organoids (mini-kidneys) comparable to first-trimester foetal kidneys using iPS cells. These organoids could be very useful as a first step for clinical use in humans, and also to evaluate different drugs or to generate various models of renal disease.

SINOPSIS: An article published in Nature shows the production of organoids mini kidneys comparable to first-trimester foetal kidneys using iPS cells

