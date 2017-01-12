Advanced reproductive age is a risk factor for women’s fertility, pregnancy loss, foetal abnormalities, stillbirth and obstetric complications. The American Society of Reproductive Medicine Ethics Committee recently evaluated the ethics of assisted reproduction practices in older women. Difficulties linked to older women preganacy can be avoided by using donor eggs. However, obstetric complications in older women remain high, especially those related with the delivery and risks of hypertension and cardiovascular problems. Physicians should therefore be obliged to perform a thorough medical evaluation of candidates for these procedures whenever the woman is aged over 45 years. In any case, these procedures should be advised against for women aged over 55 years (see more HERE).