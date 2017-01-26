Observatorio de Bioética, UCV

New breakthrough in the treatment of Crohn’s disease using cell therapy
26 enero
13:02 2017
Crohn’s disease treatment using cell therapy. In 2009, Spanish researchers (see HERE) proposed the use of mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of fistulas in Crohn’s disease. The findings of the first phase 3 randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, in which the authors assessed the safety and efficacy of treatment, have now been published in the Lancet (see HERE). The trial included 212 patients: 107 assigned to treatment and 105 in the placebo group. The results have been very encouraging, to the point where The Lancet dedicated a Comment, in which they said that “we regard the results of this phase 3 study as an opportunity to support the start of a new era in the treatment of fistulising Crohn’s disease“. A new potential use of adult stem cells, which as we know, offer no ethical difficulties for use.

Photo BioInformant
