The supreme court of justice in Nepal has decided to suspend all surrogacy programmes in the country. After surrogacy was banned in Thailand, Nepal became the new Mecca for assisted reproduction techniques for the women of those countries. Due to the urgent need for foreign currency, the Nepalese authorities promoted the development of surrogacy industry in Nepal to a certain degree. It should be noted that Nepal is one of the few countries where surrogacy programmes are open to both heterosexual and homosexual couples. Around 100 babies conceived by surrogacy are due to be born in Nepal shortly. (www.surrogacy.ru).