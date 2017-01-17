Observatorio de Bioética, UCV

Latest global abortion figures suggest measures to prevent them and make known their true meaning

Bioethics / BIOETHICS NEWS

17 enero
13:11 2017
Knowing the incidence of abortion in different parts of the world is important in order to promote measures to prevent it. In a recent article by our Observatory (see HERE), we discussed an extensive study in The Lancet that addressed this issue.

In 2010-2014, the annual incidence of abortions was 35 per 1000 women aged between 15 and 44 years, 5 points less than in 1990-1994. As a result of population growth, however, the total number of abortions worldwide increased by 5.9 million in this period of time, from 50.4 million in 1990-1994 to 56.3 million in 2010-2014.

While the number of abortions fell by 19 points in developed countries, from 46 to 27 per 1000 women, there was a decline of only 2 points in developing countries, from 39 to 37.

vector nasciturus 1ª semanasAround 25% of pregnancies ended in abortion in 2010-2014; of these abortions, 73% were performed in married women and 27% in unmarried women.

These data show that abortion rates have declined significantly since 1990 in developed but not developing countries.

Analysis of the latest global abortion figures discussed here suggests a need to implement measures to prevent them that should not only include facilitating access to reproductive health services — as in the article cited and accompanying editorial (The Lancet 16 July 2016) — but should also be aimed at spreading the meaning of an abortion, which is nothing other than ending the life of a human being.

The figure of 56.3 million abortions annually in 2010-2014 should be a wake-up call for the moral conscience of those of us who presently have the chance to live.

(See what biology says about the aborted being. Object or human individual?)

