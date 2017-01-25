Observatorio de Bioética, UCV

Embryonic stem cells treatment is used to treat spinal cord injury with apparent success

Volver al inicio Suscribirse al RSS

Bioethics / BIOETHICS NEWS

Embryonic stem cells treatment is used to treat spinal cord injury with apparent success
25 enero
12:54 2017
Imprimir este artículo Compártelo con tus amigos

Doctors are careful not to predict Boesen’s future progress

Keck Medical Centre of the University of Southern California (USC, United States) announced that a team of doctors from the Center became the first in California to inject an experimental treatment made from stem cells, AST-OPC1, into the damaged cervical spine of Kris Boesen, a recently paralysed 21-year-old man, as part of a multicentre clinical trial (see HERE). Leading the surgical team, and working in collaboration with Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center and Keck Medicine, Charles Liu, director of the USC Neurorestoration Center, injected an experimental dose of 10 million AST-OPC1 cells directly into Boesen’s cervical spinal cord in early April. Two weeks after the surgery, Boesen began to . Three months later, he is able to feed himself, use his mobile phone, write his name, operate a motorised wheelchair and hug his friends and family. Improved sensation and movement in both arms and hands also makes it easier for him to take care of himself, and to imagine a life lived more independently. AST-OPC1 cells are made from embryonic stem cells by carefully converting them into oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (OPCs), which are cells found in the brain and spinal cord that support the healthy functioning of nerve cells.  Doctors are careful not to predict Boesen’s future progress, see original article in https://stemcell.usc.edu/2016/09/07/paralyzed-man-regains-use-of-arms-and-hands-after-experimental-stem-cell-therapy-at-keck-hospital-of-usc/.

Bioethical assessment.

From a bioethical point of view, it should not be forgotten that embryonic stem cells have been used in these experiments, which adds an unquestionable ethical difficulty.

Read article HERE on a similar trial but using stem cells from the patient himself, which has no objective ethical problems, published by us.

Photo: Kris Boesen works to strengthen his upper body. (Photo/Greg Iger)
Embryonic stem cells treatment is used to treat spinal cord injury with apparent success
Relevancia
Compartir

Acerca del autor

Ir arriba 📄Más artículos del autor

BIOETHICS OBSERVATORY - INTITUTE OF LIFE SCIENCE - UCV

Artículos relacionados

Ir arriba

0 comentarios

Ir arriba Escribir un comentario
Escribe un comentario

Escribe un comentario

Ir arriba

Su email no será publicado.
Los campos requeridos están marcados *

Ideología de Género

   

  1. Fundamentación

  2. Aspectos Biomédicos

  3. Aspectos Legales

  4. Repercusión Educativa

  5. Aspectos Sociológicos

  6. Aspectos éticos y morales

  7. Casos y Testimonios

  8. Para más información ver aquí

Transexualidad

   

  1. Fundamentación

  2. Aspectos Biomédicos

  3. Aspectos Legales

  4. Repercusión Educativa

  5. Aspectos Sociológicos

  6. Aspectos éticos y morales

  7. Casos y Testimonios

  8. Ley de Transexualidad de la Comunidad Valenciana

  9. Para más información ver aquí

Temáticas

Aborto Aborto: Situación en Distintos Paises Bioética: Aspectos Legales Células Madre Células Madre Embrionarias: Reprogramación Celular Eutanasia Genética y Genómica Ideología de Género Reproducción Asistida Sida. VIH. Infección por otros virus

Ver más

Suscríbete a Nuestros Newsletters

Selecciona los Newsletters:

Donaciones

Donaciones

Nosotros

Producción

Destacados

Webs Amigas

Estamos en

Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Rss

Copyright © 2013, Observatorio Bioética. Todos los derechos reservados.

Fundación Ciencia, Cultura y Vida Humana Hermandad del Santo Celo Universidad Católica de Valencia
Copyright © 2013, Observatorio Bioética.
Diseñado y creado por Logo de 130 caracteres www.130caracteres.com

Cargando...

Cerrar ventana

Cargando, espere por favor

Esto puede tardar un par de segundos.
Suscribete a nuestros Newsletters

Selecciona lista(s):