Cell therapy clinics questioned.Technical and ethical aptitude of clincs in North America

Bioethics / BIOETHICS NEWS

05 enero
11:09 2017
Today in the United States there are 350 cell therapy centres offering stem cell-based treatments for autism, cystic fibrosis, multiple sclerosis and other diseases.Cell therapy clinics questioned because the vast majority lack not only approval by the United States medicines agency (FDA), but even a modest clinical trial that would allow them to begin to be used with assurance. As stem cells are not exactly a “medicinal product”, the companies — or their lawyers — claim that they can market their treatments without having approval from the FDA. This argument might be solid from a legal point of view (see HERE), but it is undoubtedly outside the most elementary ethical standards.

BIOETHICS OBSERVATORY - INTITUTE OF LIFE SCIENCE - UCV

This website is published and updated by the Bioethics Observatory of the Institute of Life Sciences at the Catholic University of Valencia - Spain. Much of its content is created by our editorial team, after consulting the leading journals in biomedicine, bioethics and other related areas of thought, as well as the national and international press. Literature references are included for those who wish to consult them. The articles include news related with human life, new biotechnological aspects that may affect it, topics on biomedicine in general and research that could have ethical implications. We defend the dignity of human life from conception to natural death, with the fundamental aim of spreading the culture of life

