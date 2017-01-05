Today in the United States there are 350 cell therapy centres offering stem cell-based treatments for autism, cystic fibrosis, multiple sclerosis and other diseases.Cell therapy clinics questioned because the vast majority lack not only approval by the United States medicines agency (FDA), but even a modest clinical trial that would allow them to begin to be used with assurance. As stem cells are not exactly a “medicinal product”, the companies — or their lawyers — claim that they can market their treatments without having approval from the FDA. This argument might be solid from a legal point of view (see HERE), but it is undoubtedly outside the most elementary ethical standards.
Cell therapy clinics questioned.Technical and ethical aptitude of clincs in North America
05 enero
11:09 2017
Acerca del autor
Artículos relacionados
0 comentarios
Escribe un comentario