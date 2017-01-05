Observatorio de Bioética, UCV

Role of genetic engineering in European agriculture

Volver al inicio Suscribirse al RSS

Bioethics / BIOETHICS NEWS

Role of genetic engineering in European agriculture
05 enero
12:24 2017
Imprimir este artículo Compártelo con tus amigos

Criticises the attitude of politicians, on not recognising the value of new farming technologies

The scientific advisor HFFA Research GmbH has published a study entitled “ The economic, social and environmental value of plantbreeding in the European Union” on the role of genetic improvement in the European farming sector. The Report, which criticises the attitude of politicians, on not recognising the value of new farming technologies (agriculture genetic engineering), agriculure wheatconcludes that genetic advances have allowed production of European crops to be increased up to 74% in the last 15 years. According to its authors, the increased production derived from genetic advances has helped to stabilise the markets, reduce price volatility and increase the world food supply. They are also responsible for increasing the European GNP by 14 billion Euros. It has also managed to slow the expansion of land destined for agriculture, preserving 19 million hectares that had been destined for farming without these technological advances. It has also prevented the emission of 3.4 million tonnes of CO2 by limiting land use change.

Photo: Cenex

Role of genetic engineering in European agriculture
Relevancia

SINOPSIS: A study about agriculture genetic engineering proves that it is the first cause of the improvement of production in Europe and criticises politicians attitudes

Compartir

Acerca del autor

Ir arriba 📄Más artículos del autor

BIOETHICS OBSERVATORY - INTITUTE OF LIFE SCIENCE - UCV

This website is published and updated by the Bioethics Observatory of the Institute of Life Sciences at the Catholic University of Valencia - Spain. Much of its content is created by our editorial team, after consulting the leading journals in biomedicine, bioethics and other related areas of thought, as well as the national and international press. Literature references are included for those who wish to consult them. The articles include news related with human life, new biotechnological aspects that may affect it, topics on biomedicine in general and research that could have ethical implications. We defend the dignity of human life from conception to natural death, with the fundamental aim of spreading the culture of life

Artículos relacionados

Ir arriba

0 comentarios

Ir arriba Escribir un comentario
Escribe un comentario

Escribe un comentario

Ir arriba

Su email no será publicado.
Los campos requeridos están marcados *

Ideología de Género

   

  1. Fundamentación

  2. Aspectos Biomédicos

  3. Aspectos Legales

  4. Repercusión Educativa

  5. Aspectos Sociológicos

  6. Aspectos éticos y morales

  7. Casos y Testimonios

  8. Para más información ver aquí

Transexualidad

   

  1. Fundamentación

  2. Aspectos Biomédicos

  3. Aspectos Legales

  4. Repercusión Educativa

  5. Aspectos Sociológicos

  6. Aspectos éticos y morales

  7. Casos y Testimonios

  8. Ley de Transexualidad de la Comunidad Valenciana

  9. Para más información ver aquí

Temáticas

Aborto Aborto: Situación en Distintos Paises Bioética: Aspectos Legales Células Madre Células Madre Embrionarias: Reprogramación Celular Eutanasia Genética y Genómica Ideología de Género Reproducción Asistida Sida. VIH. Infección por otros virus

Ver más

Suscríbete a Nuestros Newsletters

Selecciona los Newsletters:

Donaciones

Donaciones

Nosotros

Producción

Destacados

Webs Amigas

Estamos en

Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Rss

Copyright © 2013, Observatorio Bioética. Todos los derechos reservados.

Fundación Ciencia, Cultura y Vida Humana Hermandad del Santo Celo Universidad Católica de Valencia
Copyright © 2013, Observatorio Bioética.
Diseñado y creado por Logo de 130 caracteres www.130caracteres.com

Cargando...

Cerrar ventana

Cargando, espere por favor

Esto puede tardar un par de segundos.
Suscribete a nuestros Newsletters

Selecciona lista(s):