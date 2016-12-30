Teenage pregnancies rates (see HERE for further information) have fallen to their lowest levels in England (see more HERE), suggesting that the national policy to encourage sex education and promote the health of young people has been effective. The results show that the teenage pregnancy rates in England, which was 47 per 1000 adolescents aged between 15 and 17 years in 1998, fell to 25 per 1000 in 2013. Likewise, in the most economically deprived areas, this decrease has been even more significant, with the teenage pregnancy rate falling from 65 to 31 per 1000 adolescents, in teenagers of the same age and in the same period of time. According to experts in this social area, this is the first time that a teenage pregnancy prevention program has managed to significantly reduce these rates over a stable period of time and at national level (See BMJ article HERE).