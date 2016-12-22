Observatorio de Bioética, UCV

Public funds authorised for production of chimeras (human-animal hybrids)

Volver al inicio Suscribirse al RSS

Bioethics / BIOETHICS NEWS

Public funds authorised for production of chimeras (human-animal hybrids)
22 diciembre
11:32 2016
Imprimir este artículo Compártelo con tus amigos

In September 2005, the dedication of public financial aid by the National Health Institutes for experiments on transferring human stem cells to animal embryos to produce chimeras was banned. However, on 4 August this year, this ban was lifted for certain experiments, and it was proposed that a panel of experts be created to evaluate the ethical problems with chimeras production.

The ban also prohibits the transfer of human stem cells before the nervous system begins to form in the recipient animal embryo, a measure aimed at limiting the implantation of human stem cells in the brain of the transplanted animal.

Chimeras are currently being used to study the early stages of embryonic development and various human diseases, although the main aim is undoubtedly to produce animals with human organs for human transplants (Nature, 536; 135, 2016). This regulation is expected to be applied from January 2017.

We have already referred to these practices (see HERE) which, from a bioethical perspective, can be labelled as clearly utilitarian.

Public funds authorised for production of chimeras (human-animal hybrids)
Relevancia
Compartir

Acerca del autor

Ir arriba 📄Más artículos del autor

OBSERVATORIO DE BIOETICA UCV

Artículos relacionados

Ir arriba

0 comentarios

Ir arriba Escribir un comentario
Escribe un comentario

Escribe un comentario

Ir arriba

Su email no será publicado.
Los campos requeridos están marcados *

Ideología de Género

   

  1. Fundamentación

  2. Aspectos Biomédicos

  3. Aspectos Legales

  4. Repercusión Educativa

  5. Aspectos Sociológicos

  6. Aspectos éticos y morales

  7. Casos y Testimonios

  8. Para más información ver aquí

Transexualidad

   

  1. Fundamentación

  2. Aspectos Biomédicos

  3. Aspectos Legales

  4. Repercusión Educativa

  5. Aspectos Sociológicos

  6. Aspectos éticos y morales

  7. Casos y Testimonios

  8. Ley de Transexualidad de la Comunidad Valenciana

  9. Para más información ver aquí

Temáticas

Aborto Aborto: Situación en Distintos Paises Bioética: Aspectos Legales Células Madre Células Madre Embrionarias: Reprogramación Celular Eutanasia Genética y Genómica Ideología de Género Reproducción Asistida Sida. VIH. Infección por otros virus

Ver más

Suscríbete a Nuestros Newsletters

Selecciona los Newsletters:

Donaciones

Donaciones

Nosotros

Producción

Destacados

Webs Amigas

Estamos en

Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Rss

Copyright © 2013, Observatorio Bioética. Todos los derechos reservados.

Fundación Ciencia, Cultura y Vida Humana Hermandad del Santo Celo Universidad Católica de Valencia
Copyright © 2013, Observatorio Bioética.
Diseñado y creado por Logo de 130 caracteres www.130caracteres.com

Cargando...

Cerrar ventana

Cargando, espere por favor

Esto puede tardar un par de segundos.
Suscribete a nuestros Newsletters

Selecciona lista(s):