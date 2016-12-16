Observatorio de Bioética, UCV

Could diabetes be cured with pancreatic cells produced from the patient

Bioethics / BIOETHICS NEWS

16 diciembre
11:29 2016
An interesting article in Nature (see HERE) has reported the possibility of producing pancreatic β-cells from iPS cells obtained using cells from the patient himself. The cells produced express pancreatic β-cell markers, respond to glucose — both in vitro and in vivo —  and are sensitive to the action of anti-diabetic drugs. The authors concluded that if used together with a pharmacological treatment, the cells produced could be used in the treatment of diabetic patients, to evaluate drugs and also to gain further understanding of the biology of pancreatic β-cells.

Photo. Diet Doctor
OBSERVATORIO DE BIOETICA UCV

