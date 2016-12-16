A recent study published in the The Lancet has shown surprising results as regards the use of autologous bone marrow stem cells for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. The study included 24 patients, 1 of whom died, while the remaining 23 had an objective improvement, with 69.6% showing no disease activity in the 3 years following the initiation of treatment. According to some experts, these results are surprising, since this is the first clinical trial in which these positive outcomes have been obtained.