CRISPR veterinary (genome editing) to attempt to halt a serious porcine disease

16 diciembre
13:19 2016
CRISPR veterinary applied to prevent the spread of a serious swine disease.  One of the worst nightmares for any pig farmer is to have a herd infected with porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV). Having emerged in the 1980s, the syndrome now affects these ungulates worldwide, causing disease, death and foetal deaths, to the point where it has been classified as the most serious porcine disease from an economic point of view. In North America alone, it causes annual losses worth 600 million dollars as a result of deaths and veterinary costs. Vaccination has been unable to slow its spread, but a new strategy conceived by biologists at the University of Missouri could be a decisive breakthrough for breeding pigs resistant to the infection (Revista Investigación y Ciencia).

Photo: Farm Health Online

