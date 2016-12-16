Observatorio de Bioética, UCV

Cloned animals. Confirmation that cloned sheep can live a long healthy life

Volver al inicio Suscribirse al RSS

Bioethics / BIOETHICS NEWS

Cloned animals. Confirmation that cloned sheep can live a long healthy life
16 diciembre
13:06 2016
Imprimir este artículo Compártelo con tus amigos

After the cloning of Dolly the sheep (the first cloned sheep) 20 years ago this July, the possibility of using this technique to obtain animals that could be exploited for ethically sound purposes has been suggested. However, one problem that has arisen is that Dolly, it seems, suffered premature aging and in turn was diagnosed with osteoarthritis at 5 years old, which made scientists think that the age of the sheep was not her biological age, but that which would correspond to her mother from which udder cells were obtained and used for the cloning. Now, in a study published in Nature Communications, it has been confirmed that 4 clones of Dolly, exact copies of the sheep, created at Nottingham University (United Kingdom), do not have arthritis, cardiovascular complaints or any other disorder that is not consistent with their age of 8 years old. This undoubtedly opens an attractive field for producing cloned animals that can be used with ethically acceptable ends (read China factory).

Photo: https://www.engadget.com/2016/07/27/dolly-sheep-clones-are-healthy/

Cloned animals. Confirmation that cloned sheep can live a long healthy life
Relevancia
Compartir

Acerca del autor

Ir arriba 📄Más artículos del autor

OBSERVATORIO DE BIOETICA UCV

Artículos relacionados

Ir arriba

0 comentarios

Ir arriba Escribir un comentario
Escribe un comentario

Escribe un comentario

Ir arriba

Su email no será publicado.
Los campos requeridos están marcados *

Ideología de Género

   

  1. Fundamentación

  2. Aspectos Biomédicos

  3. Aspectos Legales

  4. Repercusión Educativa

  5. Aspectos Sociológicos

  6. Aspectos éticos y morales

  7. Casos y Testimonios

  8. Para más información ver aquí

Transexualidad

   

  1. Fundamentación

  2. Aspectos Biomédicos

  3. Aspectos Legales

  4. Repercusión Educativa

  5. Aspectos Sociológicos

  6. Aspectos éticos y morales

  7. Casos y Testimonios

  8. Ley de Transexualidad de la Comunidad Valenciana

  9. Para más información ver aquí

Temáticas

Aborto Aborto: Situación en Distintos Paises Bioética: Aspectos Legales Células Madre Células Madre Embrionarias: Reprogramación Celular Eutanasia Genética y Genómica Ideología de Género Reproducción Asistida Sida. VIH. Infección por otros virus

Ver más

Suscríbete a Nuestros Newsletters

Selecciona los Newsletters:

Donaciones

Donaciones

Nosotros

Producción

Destacados

Webs Amigas

Estamos en

Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Rss

Copyright © 2013, Observatorio Bioética. Todos los derechos reservados.

Fundación Ciencia, Cultura y Vida Humana Hermandad del Santo Celo Universidad Católica de Valencia
Copyright © 2013, Observatorio Bioética.
Diseñado y creado por Logo de 130 caracteres www.130caracteres.com

Cargando...

Cerrar ventana

Cargando, espere por favor

Esto puede tardar un par de segundos.
Suscribete a nuestros Newsletters

Selecciona lista(s):