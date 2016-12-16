Observatorio de Bioética, UCV

Assisted suicide law in different countries

16 diciembre
2016
Assisted suicide, which essentially consists of a physician providing the means for a patient to end their own life, is legal in four American states, Canada and four European countries. In the United States, assisted suicide law is exclusively limited to patients with terminal conditions. However, in other countries, including the Netherlands, it can be used in patients with irremediable suffering of any kind. Approximately 3% of patients in Belgium use assisted suicide and almost 1% in Holland (see article HERE).

