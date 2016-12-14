Observatorio de Bioética, UCV

Assisted reproduction worldwide

Volver al inicio Suscribirse al RSS

Bioethics / BIOETHICS NEWS

Assisted reproduction worldwide
14 diciembre
09:44 2016
Imprimir este artículo Compártelo con tus amigos

The efficacy of assisted reproduction worldwide techniques  has scarcely varied in recent years

The situation of assisted reproduction in the world varies from country to country, and so must also be assessed globally. This has been done in a large study published in Human Reproduction (see HERE)  in which global data from 2008, 2009 and 2010 are reported.

Data were collected from between 58 and 61 countries, and included more than 2,500 assisted reproduction clinics and more than 4,461,309 ovarian stimulation cycles.

One of the many aspects that stand out is that its use varies considerably from one country to another, ranging between 8 and 4,775 cycles per million population.

Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) is the most widely used technique, around 66%.

The most interesting finding is undoubtedly the efficacy. The percentage of live births following one stimulation cycle, when assisted fertilisation and ICSI were evaluated together, was 18.9% in 2008, 19.7% in 2009 and 20.0% in 2010.

- The percentage of twin births was 21.8%, 20.5% and 20.4% in 2008, 2009 and 2010, respectively, and triplet births 1.3%, 1.0% and 1.1%.

- The perinatal mortality rate for births was 22.8, 19.2 and 21.0 in 2008, 2009 and 2010, respectively.

-  Finally, the percentage of women aged 40 years or over who used in vitro fertilisation or ICSI was 23.2% in both 2008 and 2010.

It should be noted that the efficacy of assisted reproduction worlwide techniques has scarcely varied in recent years.

Assisted reproduction worldwide
Relevancia
Compartir

Acerca del autor

Ir arriba 📄Más artículos del autor

Manuel Zunin

Miembro del Observatorio de Bioética SEO Manager web

Artículos relacionados

Ir arriba

0 comentarios

Ir arriba Escribir un comentario
Escribe un comentario

Escribe un comentario

Ir arriba

Su email no será publicado.
Los campos requeridos están marcados *

Ideología de Género

   

  1. Fundamentación

  2. Aspectos Biomédicos

  3. Aspectos Legales

  4. Repercusión Educativa

  5. Aspectos Sociológicos

  6. Aspectos éticos y morales

  7. Casos y Testimonios

  8. Para más información ver aquí

Transexualidad

   

  1. Fundamentación

  2. Aspectos Biomédicos

  3. Aspectos Legales

  4. Repercusión Educativa

  5. Aspectos Sociológicos

  6. Aspectos éticos y morales

  7. Casos y Testimonios

  8. Ley de Transexualidad de la Comunidad Valenciana

  9. Para más información ver aquí

Temáticas

Aborto Aborto: Situación en Distintos Paises Bioética: Aspectos Legales Células Madre Células Madre Embrionarias: Reprogramación Celular Eutanasia Genética y Genómica Ideología de Género Reproducción Asistida Sida. VIH. Infección por otros virus

Ver más

Suscríbete a Nuestros Newsletters

Selecciona los Newsletters:

Donaciones

Donaciones

Nosotros

Producción

Destacados

Webs Amigas

Estamos en

Facebook Facebook
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Rss

Copyright © 2013, Observatorio Bioética. Todos los derechos reservados.

Fundación Ciencia, Cultura y Vida Humana Hermandad del Santo Celo Universidad Católica de Valencia
Copyright © 2013, Observatorio Bioética.
Diseñado y creado por Logo de 130 caracteres www.130caracteres.com

Cargando...

Cerrar ventana

Cargando, espere por favor

Esto puede tardar un par de segundos.
Suscribete a nuestros Newsletters

Selecciona lista(s):