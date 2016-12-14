The efficacy of assisted reproduction worldwide techniques has scarcely varied in recent years

The situation of assisted reproduction in the world varies from country to country, and so must also be assessed globally. This has been done in a large study published in Human Reproduction (see HERE) in which global data from 2008, 2009 and 2010 are reported.

Data were collected from between 58 and 61 countries, and included more than 2,500 assisted reproduction clinics and more than 4,461,309 ovarian stimulation cycles.

One of the many aspects that stand out is that its use varies considerably from one country to another, ranging between 8 and 4,775 cycles per million population.

Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) is the most widely used technique, around 66%.

The most interesting finding is undoubtedly the efficacy. The percentage of live births following one stimulation cycle, when assisted fertilisation and ICSI were evaluated together, was 18.9% in 2008, 19.7% in 2009 and 20.0% in 2010.

- The percentage of twin births was 21.8%, 20.5% and 20.4% in 2008, 2009 and 2010, respectively, and triplet births 1.3%, 1.0% and 1.1%.

- The perinatal mortality rate for births was 22.8, 19.2 and 21.0 in 2008, 2009 and 2010, respectively.

- Finally, the percentage of women aged 40 years or over who used in vitro fertilisation or ICSI was 23.2% in both 2008 and 2010.

It should be noted that the efficacy of assisted reproduction worlwide techniques has scarcely varied in recent years.